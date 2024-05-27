Families in West Kelowna will have more than 165 more student spaces as part of the government's plan to expand schools faster.

"As one of the fastest-growing areas in Canada, the Central Okanagan area needs the investments our government is delivering for new spaces to help with high student enrolment," said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. "We are expanding schools quickly as the school district welcomes more students."

The Province is providing $10.5 million for an addition at Chief Tomat Elementary, which will include seven classrooms connected by corridors for students. With record population growth, prefabricated designs are a quicker way the Province is bringing more services such as schools to growing communities. This addition is on top of the five new prefabricated classrooms under construction at North Glenmore Elementary school that will be ready for students in fall 2024.

"To support the rapid growth of the Central Okanagan, the board of education prioritizes advocating for funding of classroom space and we appreciate this investment in our learners," said Lee-Ann Tiede, chair, board of education. "We look forward to continuing to work together to meet the needs of students and families in our growing district."

Recognizing the needs of the growing community, the provincial government has approved more than $180 million to create 2,385 new student seats in the Central Okanagan School District over the past six years. This includes the 12-classroom addition at École Dr. Knox Middle school underway, the completed École H.S. Grenda Middle and funding for the new George Pringle Secondary.

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for future schools in the province.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.