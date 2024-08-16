The Sicamous Community Health Centre is the proud recipient of a $115K grant from the British Columbia Association of Community Health Centres (BCACHC). The grant funding will be used to offset the operating costs of the health centre.

“This funding will allow us to make a profound difference in the lives of our residents,” says Karen Eastland, Sicamous Community Health Centre manager. “We look forward to continuing our mission of providing exceptional community health services.”

The Sicamous Community Health Centre offers two full-time physicians, one full-time nurse practitioner and three medical office assistants. In 2023, the net cost of this community service was $62K.

“We are very grateful for funding from the BCACHC and are proud of the Sicamous Community Health Centre and the role it plays in our community,” says Mayor Colleen Anderson. “This grant funding assists our community as we move forward with providing quality healthcare to all our residents and the surrounding area.”

The Sicamous Community Health Centre opened its doors to residents and visitors in 2021. The health centre currently serves over 3,000 patients, which is a significant increase from 1,800 patients in 2021.

“This grant is one way that the BCACHC team supports its member community health centres in collaboration with government and partner organizations,” says Valerie St. John, the executive director for BCACHC.

Dedicated to supporting and advancing the development of community health centres across the province, BCACHC works to enhance the capacity of community health centres to provide comprehensive, accessible and community-based healthcare services.

As a proud member of the BCACHC, the Sicamous Community Health Centre would like to express its appreciation for this funding and support.