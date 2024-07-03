As of Wednesday morning, a total of twelve either former or current Kelowna Rockets players are attending NHL development camps.

Six players on the current roster are attending camps, while another six former players and last year's CHL Import pick are also at camps.

Tij Iginla, Hiroki Gojsic and Max Graham were both picked at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas last weekend.

Current roster player Ethan Neutens earned an invite after going undrafted, a 2005 birthdate he will eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Current Rockets Players at Camps

Cristall and Price have all signed NHL entry-level contracts with their respective clubs, as 2005-born players they must make the NHL team of be returned to the WHL. They will not be AHL eligible until they 20-year-old seasons in 2025-26.

Last year's CHL Import pick, Jakub Stancl, who was a fourth-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2023 is attending their development camp. The 2005-born forward was selected 12th overall by the Rockets in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. He signed an entry level contact with St. Louis on June 1, 2024.