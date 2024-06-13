The Central Okanagan School District is receiving a funding boost from the Province to expand schools in the fast-growing region.

"These projects support our commitment to meet the needs of B.C.'s growing communities and provide all students throughout B.C. with a quality education," said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. "We will continue our work together to make investments that provide the best learning experiences possible for students."

More than $162 million in provincial funding is supporting three projects in the region, including a 1,200-seat secondary school, a two-storey addition at Hudson Road Elementary school and the purchase of a school site to pave the way for an elementary or middle school.

Construction is set to begin at the new George Pringle Secondary school this fall. The school will include a neighbourhood learning centre and Indigenous learning space. As much as $121 million is being provided by the Province with an additional $3 million from the school district.

The extension at Hudson Road Elementary school will add 265 seats to the school with almost $23 million in provincial funding. The project will feature nine classrooms, two kindergarten rooms, a multipurpose space, and improved student dropoff/pickup and play areas among other safety upgrades.

The Province has also provided $15 million to purchase land in the university area for an elementary or middle school to meet the future enrolment needs of the community.

These projects are in addition to the five prefabricated classrooms funded for North Glenmore Elementary school that will add 120 seats and a 12-classroom addition with 300 more seats at École Dr Knox Middle school.

Over the past six years, the Province has approved approximately $289 million to create more than 3,400 student seats in the Central Okanagan District. This includes additional seats at H.S Grenda Middle school, prefabricated additions at Chief Tomat Elementary school and a land purchase for a new Wilden school.

"We appreciate the government's continued investment in our fast-growing community," said Lee-Ann Tiede, board chair, Central Okanagan School District. "We look forward to continuing our work together to remedy our ongoing need for new spaces."

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has approved approximately $4 billion in new and improved schools to create 25,000 new student spaces and 36,000 seismically safer seats.

Budget 2024 includes a record $3.75 billion over the next three years for school capital projects that will build new and expanded schools, make schools safer through seismic upgrades and replacements, and purchase land for schools.