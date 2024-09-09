The KGH Foundation’s signature Heart of Gold gala took place at the KF Centre for Excellence, raising a record breaking $2,075,925 in support of advancing excellence and innovation in surgical oncology at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

A landmark gift from the Stober Family secured this year’s 25th anniversary gala as the most successful event to date. Funds raised will allow for the acquisition of cutting-edge surgical technologies to improve cancer survival rates and enhance patient recovery at KGH.

“The generosity demonstrated at this event never ceases to amaze and humble me,” shares Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “To see so many individuals collectively raise millions of dollars for people they may never meet, for services they may never use – it’s inspiring.”

The theme of the gala was ‘Imagine’, encouraging guests to consider what might be possible for the future of cancer care in the Southern Interior.

“We are facing one of the greatest health care challenges of our time,” notes Young. “The cancer journey requires all of us to empower our health care leaders with the best equipment possible so they can perform at the absolute top of their game. Just imagine the outcomes this will enable, the cancer stories this will rewrite, and the families this will impact.”

This year’s fete was hosted at the KF Centre for Excellence in Kelowna, the culmination of over 70 years of vision and excellence of Kelowna Flightcraft founder, Barry Lapointe. Lapointe punctuated his own generous gift announcement at the event with an inspiring appeal to those in attendance to “make Kelowna General Hospital, our hospital, the best in BC.”

The Heart of Gold volunteer committee transformed the aviation venue into a truly memorable experience for guests. Speakers Debbie Robert, Dr. Devin Harris, and Dr. Josh Wiesenthal shared their personal and professional cancer stories to a rapt audience.

“The evening was beautiful and inspiring as always, but this year’s event was an emotional one for me,” shares Debbie Robert, this year’s Honourary Chair and event speaker. “In the past I’ve attended with my husband Leo, but this year I spoke about his courageous battle with cancer which he sadly lost. Witnessing such generosity in support of those facing the same struggle as Leo was incredibly moving. I know firsthand the toll this terrible disease has on families, and I truly believe this event will significantly improve outcomes for community members just like my husband.”

"45% of us will face a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime,” shared Dr. Josh Wiesenthal, Urologic Surgeon at KGH. “We are fortunate to live in an era of remarkable medical advancements that have the power to transform patient outcomes. Advanced diagnostics, technology, and surgical techniques will allow us to detect cancers earlier, perform more precise tumor removals, and significantly improve survival rates.”

“This level of innovative technology is normally only found in larger centres. At KGH, we are ready, and we need these tools to help our patients survive and thrive in the wake of their cancer journey’s,” adds Wiesenthal. “KGH serves thousands of cancer patients each year. Funds raised at the Heart of Gold gala will play a pivotal role in providing them with the best possible cancer care, close to home.”

Since its inception 25 years ago, over $9 million has been raised at Heart of Gold. Funds generated have supported; building and opening JoeAnna’s House; establishing KGH as a centre of excellence in Brain Health and Parkinson’s care; the completion of Interior Health’s cardiac sciences program, and more.

“People ask me why do I give? I have given for many reasons in my life,” shares Tom Budd of the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, the gala’s longstanding title sponsor. “If you just give more than you take, you have purpose, a life worth living. Giving has saved my life. Giving has changed my life.

“We are deeply appreciative to those who joined us last night,” shares Young. “As we look to imagine the future of cancer care at KGH and transforming the journeys of our neighbors, friends, and loved ones, donors will play a vital role.”

The bi-annual Heart of Gold gala has been celebrated as one of the countries best not-for-profit events after receiving the top honour for its 2022 event at the Canadian Event Awards in Toronto last year.