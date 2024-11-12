Vernon’s fall clear bag leaf pick-up program will take place November 18 – 22, 2024 . During this one-week program, Emterra Environmental will provide curbside collection of leaves to coincide with regular collection days. In order to take part in the program, residents are reminded to use clear plastic bags .

City of Vernon residents may put out an unlimited number of clear bags filled with leaves before 7:00 a.m. on their designated day, at the same location as their regular waste collection.

Please keep the following in mind:

· All bags must be transparent, allowing the contents to be visible.

· Any clear bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 Ibs) will be considered overweight and will not be picked up.

· All coloured bags will be considered as household garbage and not collected.

· Missed clear bags not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hrs will not be picked up.

In addition to the clear bag pick-up program, residents may also place leaves and other yard waste in their green-lidded organics carts for weekly collection. Please remember:

· All contents must be contained inside the cart and the lid must close.

· Ensure kitchen and yard material is loosely layered inside the cart so it does not get stuck during collection.

· Weight restrictions for Vernon’s curbside waste collection carts are as follows:

· 120L cart: 50 kg (110 Ibs)

· 240L cart: 75 kg (165 Ibs)

As you tidy the yard and collect leaves, the City also reminds residents to avoid raking material into the street as this can block storm drains and cause operational issues for street sweepers. For further information or to report missed pick-ups of clear bags during the designated dates, please visit www.vernon.ca/leaf-pickup or call 250-549-6757.