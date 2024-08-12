The following three sections of high traffic roads were identified for 2024 Priority Pavement replacement.
Glenmore Road
Glenmore Road from Chase Road south to the Lake Country/Kelowna Boundary
When
Grinding of the roadway will begin on Monday, August 12th at 2:00 am. Following this, the overlay will be applied, and completion is expected by 8:00 am.
Okanagan Centre Road West
Okanagan Centre Road West from McCoubrey Road to 8555 Okanagan Centre Rd W.
When
Grinding of the roadway work begins on Monday, August 12th at 6:00 am. Following this, the overlay will be applied, and completion is expected by the end of day on Tuesday, August 13th.
Sherman Drive
Sherman Drive from Lodge Road to Pheasant Road
When
Grinding of the roadway work will begin late morning on Monday, August 12th. Following this, the repaving will take place on Wednesday, August 14th.
Effects on the Community
Unfortunately, as with any construction project, there will be some inevitable and unavoidable disruption, so here’s what we are doing to reduce the impact as much as possible: