The following three sections of high traffic roads were identified for 2024 Priority Pavement replacement.

Glenmore Road

Glenmore Road from Chase Road south to the Lake Country/Kelowna Boundary

What & Why

Renewal of the road surface by overlaying with two inches of new asphalt. The intent is to resurface the road without full replacement of the road structure as it is still functional.

When

Grinding of the roadway will begin on Monday, August 12th at 2:00 am. Following this, the overlay will be applied, and completion is expected by 8:00 am.

Okanagan Centre Road West

Okanagan Centre Road West from McCoubrey Road to 8555 Okanagan Centre Rd W.

What & Why

Renewal of the road surface by reclaiming the existing surface and overlaying. The intent is to resurface the road without full replacement of the road structure as it is still functional.

When

Grinding of the roadway work begins on Monday, August 12th at 6:00 am. Following this, the overlay will be applied, and completion is expected by the end of day on Tuesday, August 13th.

Sherman Drive

Sherman Drive from Lodge Road to Pheasant Road

What & Why

Renewal of the road surface by removing two inches of existing asphalt and replacing it with two inches of new asphalt. The intent is to resurface the road without full replacement of the road structure as it is still functional.

When

Grinding of the roadway work will begin late morning on Monday, August 12th. Following this, the repaving will take place on Wednesday, August 14th.

Effects on the Community

Unfortunately, as with any construction project, there will be some inevitable and unavoidable disruption, so here’s what we are doing to reduce the impact as much as possible: