2024 Regional Survey results and comments are now posted on the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website: https://rdosregionalconnections.ca/regional-surveys .

The survey is an essential tool to evaluate service and program delivery provided by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). Respondents were asked to provide feedback on regional services and facilities, preferred communication methods, and public engagement opportunities. Survey data and comments help identify areas for improvement and focus throughout the region.

The 2024 Regional Survey included statistically significant results based on 224 responses received from approximately 1,800 invitation letters sent by regular mail. The survey was available online via an access code provided in the invitation letter. General survey responses were received from 327 individual respondents. Paper copies were available upon request. Five (5) paper copies were submitted.

The online survey was open from September 10 to October 4, 2024.