The City of Vernon announced the recipients of Sustainability Grants for 2024.

This program encourages community participation and sustainable action and provides an incentive to accelerate sustainability projects led by Vernon residents, youth, non-profit organizations and community groups.

Recipients include:

· Okanagan Science Centre: Create an exhibit: “To What Degree? Canada in a Changing Climate” in partnership with the Government of Canada and Canadian Geographic ($2,000);

· Michelle Mitchell: Educate the 25th Street East Hill neighbourhood about responsible water use and offer rain barrels to capture and store water ($2,000);

· Kerry MacLeod: Create an art installation to create awareness about environmental sustainability ($2,000);

· Susan Solymosi: Develop an eight-part video series “Backyards to Boardrooms” of sustainability stories with the United Nations Sustainable Development goals ($2,000);

· Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society: Deliver hands-on native plant restoration education at Okanagan Landing Elementary School ($2,000);

· Vernon Elks: Install a drinking water filtration system at the Elks Hall to eliminate the sale and use of plastic water bottles at all events ($1,461);

· Deb Humphries: Explore questions regarding climate change with the community and youth. Identify climate solutions that will be presented on posters designed by local artists to motivate action ($2,000);

· Natalie Appleton: Write a feature article “Clean Energy Retrofit: A Homeowners Experience” to capture the personal experience with HomeZero Collective ($700);

· John Rudy - Health Resource Centre Association: Provide support for persons with disabilities without vehicles to create emergency evacuation plans for climate emergencies such as wildfires and flooding ($2,000);

· Okanagan Regional Library – Vernon Branch: Enhance the Vernon Grows Seed Library which provides free vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flower seeds. Utilize the grant to purchase and install a storage cabinet and materials to package seed samples ($2,000); and

· VOICE Society: Design and sell fundraising t-shirts with imagery that promotes micro-mobility and active transportation. Proceeds from t-shirt sales will be donated to a local non-profit that promotes active transportation ($2,000).

The Sustainability Grants Program is part of the City’s continued efforts to meet the sustainability objectives in the Climate Action Plan. Learn more about the program by visiting vernon.ca/sustainability.