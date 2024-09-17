The 2024 Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention is underway in Vancouver (Monday, September 16 to Friday, September 20, 2024).

“The annual UBCM convention provides RDOS Directors with an opportunity to speak directly with the province about issues and solutions,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair. “With support from Jim Zaffino, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), and Christy Malden, Deputy CAO, meaningful discussions are taking place that will help the RDOS collaborate with the province on decisions that affect the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys.”

Monday, September 16, 2024:

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Directors and senior staff participated in two key meetings with senior provincial representatives. MLA Dan Ashton also attended the meetings.

Sage Mesa Water Upgrades

Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair and Directors Rick Knodel, Matt Taylor, and Tim Roberts met with the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. The discussion also included Lakeshore Waterworks.

The RDOS has multiple funding requests for water and wastewater systems.

Emergency Services Use of Drones

Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair and Directors Rick Knodel, Matt Taylor, Tim Roberts, and Subrina Monteith met with the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. RDOS protective services is requesting funding for search and rescue volunteers and fire departments to purchase drone equipment and provide training. Use of drones by volunteers is a natural step toward more efficient and successful emergency service operations.

Reports were also submitted on September 16, 2024, on flooding in Keremeos, Short-rayed Alkali Aster, Lower Nipit Improvement District, and rural fire departments response to motor vehicle incidents.

