The 2024 Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention is underway at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, and Pan Pacific Hotel.

“The annual UBCM convention provides networking opportunities where elected officials and staff from around the province can discuss common issues, concerns, and successes,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair. “The daily study sessions and workshops are also a valuable and timely resource.”

Wednesday, September 18, 2024:

RDOS Directors and senior staff were joined by MLA Dan Ashton for a third day of meetings, including the following:

Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study Update

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Ministry of Finance – progression of the incorporation study.

Increased Funding for Implementation of New Provincial Housing Development Initiatives

Housing on Agricultural Lands

Ministry of Housing – discuss new requirements of small-scale, multi-unit housing (SSMUH)*, which encourages suites in homes; conflict with inadequate water and wastewater infrastructure to support additional suites; housing in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALC).

*Small-scale, multi-unit housing describes a range of buildings and housing units that can provide attainable housing for middle-income families.

To learn more about the 2024 UBCM Convention, please visit www.ubcm.ca.