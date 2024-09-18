The 2024 Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention is underway at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, and Pan Pacific Hotel. The convention wraps up Friday, September 20.

“The annual UBCM convention provides RDOS Directors with an opportunity to speak directly with the province about issues and solutions,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair. “With support from Jim Zaffino, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), and Christy Malden, Deputy CAO, meaningful discussions are taking place that will help the RDOS collaborate with the province on decisions that affect the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys.” MLA Dan Ashton is also attending meetings with RDOS representatives.

Tuesday, September 17, 2024:

It was another busy and productive day for RDOS Directors and senior staff. Meetings with senior provincial representatives included the following:

Allowing Regional Districts to Become Taxing Authorities

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Ministry of Finance – process for regional districts to become a taxing authority; authorizing regional districts to recover franchise fees for utilities; and accessing traffic fine revenue.

Recruitment and Retention of Healthcare Workers

Interior Health Authority - housing for healthcare workers; funding for rural fire departments as first responders; limitations of the current staffing model.

Rural Storm Drainage Maintenance

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure – inadequate rural storm drain maintenance; under-maintained roads in rural areas; regional district/electoral area entrance signage; speed limit signs

Water and Wastewater Systems

Ministry of Municipal Affairs – water and wastewater system funding; state of maintenance when RDOS takes over systems; Hedley Improvement District.

Climate change and emergency management

The RDOS was asked to participate in a short video produced by UBCM on Monday, September 16. The video focused on the Emergency and Disaster Management Act (EDMA). Click here to watch the video or visit the UBCM YouTube channel.

To learn more about the 2024 UBCM Convention, please visit www.ubcm.ca.