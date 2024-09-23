The 2024 Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention took place September 16-20 in Vancouver. Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Board members and senior staff attended the annual event to discuss regional issues and funding opportunities.
“The UBCM convention is an important venue for face-to-face meetings with the province,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair. “Daily study sessions, workshops, and networking events provide additional opportunities for elected officials and senior staff to gain valuable knowledge.”
The following list highlights some of the meetings RDOS Directors attended:
Wednesday, September 18, 2024:
Tuesday, September 17, 2024:
Monday, September 16, 2024:
Reports were also submitted on flooding in Keremeos, Short-rayed Alkali Aster, Lower Nipit Improvement District, and rural fire departments response to motor vehicle incidents.
Climate change and emergency management
The RDOS was asked to participate in a short video produced by UBCM. The video focused on the Emergency and Disaster Management Act (EDMA). Click here to watch the video.
To learn more about the 2024 UBCM Convention, please visit www.ubcm.ca.
Read the full 2024 UBCM Resolutions Book here.