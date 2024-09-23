The 2024 Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention took place September 16-20 in Vancouver. Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Board members and senior staff attended the annual event to discuss regional issues and funding opportunities.

“The UBCM convention is an important venue for face-to-face meetings with the province,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair. “Daily study sessions, workshops, and networking events provide additional opportunities for elected officials and senior staff to gain valuable knowledge.”

The following list highlights some of the meetings RDOS Directors attended:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024:

Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study Update: Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Ministry of Finance

Increased Funding for Implementation of New Provincial Housing Development Initiatives; Housing on Agricultural Lands: Ministry of Housing

Tuesday, September 17, 2024:

Allowing Regional Districts to Become Taxing Authorities: Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Ministry of Finance

Recruitment and Retention of Healthcare Workers: Interior Health Authority

Rural Storm Drainage Maintenance: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Water and Wastewater Systems: Ministry of Municipal Affairs

Monday, September 16, 2024:

Sage Mesa Water Upgrades: Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

Emergency Services Use of Drones: Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

Reports were also submitted on flooding in Keremeos, Short-rayed Alkali Aster, Lower Nipit Improvement District, and rural fire departments response to motor vehicle incidents.