Sunday night (May 19, 2024), at the Revelry Food and Music Hub, country star Aaron Pritchett and local favourite ‘Proper Man’ performed to raise funds for the construction of the Rise Memorial.

The Rise Memorial is a planned construction upgrade project in Knowles Heritage Park to commemorate and remember the men who tragically lost their lives in the 2021 Brooklyn Tower Crane Collapse - BRAD ZAWISLAK, ERIC STEMMER, PATRICK STEMMER, CAILEN VILNESS & JARED ZOOK.



Friends and family of the men were in attendance. Displays of the men were visible and many Kelowna businesses donated prizes to the event’s silent auction to further raise funds.

In total the event raised close to $20,000 towards the project, which will help finalize the immediate purchase of a large Oak “Legacy tree” for the project that will symbolize ever-lasting life and the memories of the five men. Work on the memorial was anticipated to commence in May, but was slightly delayed due to issues sourcing available contractors for the work.

Construction is still anticipated to commence this summer.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the project is encouraged to reach out to the Rise Memorial Foundation at contact@risememorial.com.