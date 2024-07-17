The Once in a Blue Moon™ Charity Event raised over $2.5 million in support of their work with vulnerable children through the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna.

The event, initially scheduled for August 31st last year and rescheduled due to last summer’s devastating wildfires, was held on July 11th at the O'Rourke Family Estate Winery in Lake Country, BC.

“There aren’t words to express the depths of our gratitude to Rhonda and the community of supporters she has rallied around the CYAC,” said Executive Director, Ginny Becker. “The hard truth of it is that our Centre is busy with children every single day. One in three children in our community is impacted by abuse and violence. To see so many people ready to stand up for kids is incredibly moving.”

"The tremendous support shown at the Once in a Blue Moon™ Event was overwhelming," said Rhonda Hymers, Senior Portfolio Manager, Wealth Advisor & Financial Planner of Hymers Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities Inc. “It was truly a night to remember, filled with generosity and solidarity for the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna and I was so thankful to inspire such a special night."

The Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna is a child-focused charity providing life-changing services to children and families who have been impacted by child abuse and neglect. The funds raised will play a crucial role in furthering our work providing essential services and advocacy for children and youth in need. This significant contribution underscores the community's commitment to making a positive impact on young lives in our region.

The Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna extends heartfelt thanks to Rhonda Hymers, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., and all the sponsors, donors, volunteers, and attendees who made the Once in a Blue Moon™ Event such an overwhelming success.