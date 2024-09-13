The Penticton Indian Band community members gathered on Wednesday September 11, 2024 at the Penticton Indian Band Community Hall to carry out a nomination meeting in accordance of the current PIB Custom Elections Code for the position of, “Chief”. Under the current Penticton Band Custom Election Code the band has a four-year election cycle / term.

At the meeting, the position and appointment of Electoral Officer was filled by, Valerie Baptiste, and the position of Deputy Electoral Officer by, Mike Pierre. Once the call for nomination on the floor was closed each candidate who accepted their nomination was provided a short time to address the membership. The nominees have until September 18, 2024 to withdraw their names.

There will be a Chief Candidates Forum on Wednesday October 9, 2024, the Advanced Polls on Wednesday October 2, 2024, and Election Day taking place on Saturday October 19, 2024. For those that reside off reserve there are the options of mailout ballots or electronic voting being made available.

Nominations for the Band Council members will take place following the election of the Chief with the 8 Council members being elected on Saturday December 7, 2024

The nominees for Chief are as follows:

1.Chief Greg Gabriel incumbent

2.Timmothy Lezard current Band Councilor

3.Joseph Pierre former Band Councillor