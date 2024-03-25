On the morning of Friday March 22nd, 2024, property representatives from two businesses on 27th Street in Vernon reported their business had been broken into overnight.

On the morning of Friday March 22nd, 2024, property representatives from two businesses on 27th Street in Vernon reported their business had been broken into overnight. The suspect gained entry to the businesses causing substantial damage. A scene examination was complete by the Vernon North Okanagan Forensic Identification Section and the Vernon North Okanagan Crime Reduction Unit assumed conduct of the investigations.



Frontline officers did a great job in tracking down video surveillance of the areas from neighbouring businesses. states Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Not only is this valuable piece of evidence of the offences, but in this case, it led to the identity of the suspect.

At 6:30 pm, police conducted a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot and the break and enter suspect was located in the driver’s seat. A 30-year old man from Alberta was taken into custody and currently faces two counts of break and enter with intent. The incident remains under investigation.