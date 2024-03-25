A police officer on patrol in the North Okanagan noted a suspicious vehicle with the ignition running in the parking lot of a business in the 3100 block of Smith Drive in Armstrong. In the early hours of Saturday March 23rd, 2024, at approximately 3:50 am, a frontline officer was conducting routine patrols of the area and observed a vehicle stopped in the parking lot.

A police officer on patrol in the North Okanagan noted a suspicious vehicle with the ignition running in the parking lot of a business in the 3100 block of Smith Drive in Armstrong. In the early hours of Saturday March 23rd, 2024, at approximately 3:50 am, a frontline officer was conducting routine patrols of the area and observed a vehicle stopped in the parking lot. When a query of the license plate was conducted, the officer learned the vehicle was stolen from another jurisdiction the previous day. The police officer approached the driver and placed the lone occupant of the vehicle under arrest for possessing stolen property without incident. The subsequent search of the vehicle incidental to the arrest lead to the discovery of illegal firearms, including a handgun, and ammunition.

Conducting traffic stops with a stolen vehicle is high-risk for our police officers states Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. It is never known what our officers will encounter and it is very fortunate for everyone involved the driver decided to cooperate with police.

A 31-year old woman from Kamloops is currently in custody and faces numerous criminal charges including possession of stolen property and firearms related offences. The incident is under investigation.