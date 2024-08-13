BC SPCA animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an irresponsible breeder who was housing them in a garage with no ventilation or air conditioning on a property in Vernon. Three of the adult dogs are pregnant. The seizure took place after four puppies who were sick with canine parvovirus, commonly known as “parvo,” were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Saturday, August 3. Sadly, two have died.

“Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that requires intensive around-the-clock veterinary care,” says Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer protection and stakeholder relations. “Puppies are particularly susceptible and even with the best treatment, a good outcome is not guaranteed.” Drever says vaccinations and proper hygiene are keys to preventing it. “Unfortunately, the owner kept groups of dogs in pens that were not adequately cleaned and sanitized, with feces all over the floor.” Because of their living conditions, all the dogs that have been seized have been exposed to the virus.

Drever adds the pens were set up on the concrete floor of the garage with some wood chips and no bedding. There was diarrhea and vomit in many areas and the dog’s food and water dishes were contaminated with flies and wasps.

Animal protection officers were most disturbed by the discovery of a puppy less than two days old, alone in a wire cage with no bedding. “We have no idea why the puppy had been taken from their mother,” says Drever. “Puppies desperately need their mother’s milk to survive.”

Two of the adult females have post-whelping hair loss and all the adult dogs have matted hair and dental disease.

The BC SPCA began investigating the breeder after it received a call on the Animal Helpline from an individual who had purchased a puppy who soon became ill and succumbed to parvo. “This is another strong reminder that people need to do their homework when they make the decision to bring a puppy into their home and family,” says Drever. “You should always ask to see how the dogs and puppies are being housed and what condition they are in. No one should be supporting irresponsible breeders.”

As this is an ongoing investigation, it is not known when the dogs will be available for adoption. Currently, the BC SPCA needs foster homes for the dogs; anyone interested in being a foster should visit spca.bc.ca/ways-to-help/volunteer/foster.

A dedicated animal lover was so moved by the story of these dogs that they agreed to match donations up to $20,000 to their care.

To help these dogs and others in need at the BC SPCA please visit spca.bc.ca/donations-emergency-rescue