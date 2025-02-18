After a pause in the late fall, this crucial project is expected to resume over the next two weeks to ensure its completion by spring 2025. This week, the contractor is scheduled to begin mobilizing to the work site with construction beginning on Feb. 18

Remaining work includes the final stages of underground utility installation, construction of retaining walls, sidewalks, a multi-use path, curbs and gutters, paving, and line painting.

During construction 32nd Avenue will remain open to local traffic, while through traffic will be redirected to 30th Avenue via Alexis Park Drive and Bellavista Road.

We ask all drivers to reduce speed and adhere to traffic control signage when traveling near the construction zone. The City of Vernon thanks the community for their patience and understanding while crews work to complete this important infrastructure project.

The 32nd Avenue and 38th Street Reconstruction Project is part of Vernon City Council's commitment to replacing aging infrastructure that is essential to providing reliable municipal services. This project is being partially funded by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia through the Canada Community-Building Fund.

For more information on this and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon in 2025, visit the City’s website at vernon.ca/capitalworks.