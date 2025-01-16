With wildfire seasons becoming increasingly intense, communities in the Columbia Basin are stepping up their preparedness by investing in essential equipment, training and strategic planning.

Columbia Basin Trust is supporting 34 projects that focus on proactive measures to help communities prevent and respond to wildfires, including purchasing specialized equipment and training local firefighters.

“Planning and preparation are key to helping communities stay safe during wildfires,” said Hannah Holden, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “Every piece of equipment purchased or person trained strengthens our region’s ability to respond effectively, protecting homes, properties and community assets while respecting the ecological role of fire in our forests.”

Some funded projects focus on equipment purchases, such as chainsaws and hoses, while others involve training courses like first aid and wildland fire fighting. Essential planning efforts, such as ensuring water availability and delivery, are also supported.

Since fall 2022, over 100 projects have received more than $4.8 million in Trust support. To learn more about the program and see previously approved projects, visit ourtrust.org/wildfirereadiness.