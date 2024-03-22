The Township of Spallumcheen is excited to be the recipient of $3.8 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support much needed upgrades to water infrastructure. “On World Water Day, we reflect on the significance of access to clean and safe water supply and sustainable water treatment management. To support healthy communities and protect ecosystems, we must prioritize upgrades and maintenance of clean drinking water facilities and wastewater treatment systems. With funding allocated to 14 municipalities across B.C., efforts are underway to strengthen and expand their water systems. These initiatives aim to establish essential infrastructure, enabling British Columbians to meet their basic needs and empowering communities to tackle water-related challenges for generations to come.” The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“World Water Day reminds us of the crucial need for people to have access to clean and reliable water no matter where they live,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “The Water System Conversions and Infrastructure Improvements Phase 2 project will increase the water supply for people in the Township of Spallumcheen, better protecting them against water shortages and summer drought conditions. This work on the Water System and Infrastructure is a key part of our larger cross government investment in 14 projects throughout British Columbia, where the Province contributed over $31 million. The Water System Conversions and Infrastructure Improvements Phase 2 project will provide communities with sustainable water solutions and sanitation for generations to come.”

“Spallumcheen Council is committed to providing a safe, reliable and secure supply of water for Township residents and this funding is a key step in helping us achieve this goal,” states Acting Mayor Joe Van Tienhoven. The Township of Spallumcheen has adopted a Long-Term Water Strategy and as part of that process has identified many projects and required upgrades to ensure water sustainability.

“Water is so central to everything we do, and this funding announcement is a vote of confidence from the Province and the Federal Government about the work our Council is doing to help ensure we are planning for the long-term water needs of our community,” further advises Acting Mayor Van Tienhoven. The Township has been focused for many years on improving the delivery of water services to its residents. A key component of this initiative has been the conversion of many of the independent water districts to Township managed local area services. During the conversion process many infrastructure deficiencies were identified that were related to water quality, supply,and system reliability. Spallumcheen Council has developed a phased approach to address the deficiencies. “We have to thank the funding program (Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program) for the $3.8 million which will help ensure that our Council is able to continue on our path to providing safe reliable water while ensuring we take a responsible approach to water management.” states Acting Mayor Joe Van Tienhoven.

