The winners of the 49th annual Civic and Community Awards were announced yesterday evening at the awards ceremony held at the Laurel Packinghouse. Congratulations to all finalists and recipients of the Civic & Community Awards who helped shine a positive light on our city in 2023.

The 49th annual Civic & Community Award winners are:

Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Mayor & Council

Barry Lapointe

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Cheryl Browne

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

KSS Owls AAA Boys Volleyball Team

Female Athlete of the Year Award

Malindi Elmore

Male Athlete of the Year Award

Justin Towill

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete

Emma Pinkerton

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete

Nash Semeniuk

Teen Honour in the Arts Award

Ben Anderson

Honour in the Arts Award

Stephen Jefferys

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

Okanagan Forest Task Force

Corporate Community of the Year Award

MNP

Champion for the Environment Award

Farming Karma Fruit Company

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Milt Stevenson

Young Citizen of the Year Award

Tor Broughton

The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000, while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.

Special thanks to the sponsors of this year's event for their generous support: Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, Central Okanagan Foundation, FortisBC, The University of British Columbia Okanagan, KCR Community Resources, The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, Crowe MacKay LLP, Mark of Distinction, Arts Council of the Central Okanagan, Castanet, PacificSport, Kelowna’s Move 101.5 FM, 99.9 Virgin Radio Kelowna, AM 1150, Sandhill Wines, Capital News and Okanagan Central Schools Athletic Association.

Nominations for the 50th annual Civic & Community Awards will begin in the winter of 2024.

To learn more about the Civic & Community Awards and the recipients, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.