The winners of the 49th annual Civic and Community Awards were announced yesterday evening at the awards ceremony held at the Laurel Packinghouse. Congratulations to all finalists and recipients of the Civic & Community Awards who helped shine a positive light on our city in 2023.
The 49th annual Civic & Community Award winners are:
Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Mayor & Council
Barry Lapointe
Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
Cheryl Browne
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
KSS Owls AAA Boys Volleyball Team
Female Athlete of the Year Award
Malindi Elmore
Male Athlete of the Year Award
Justin Towill
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete
Emma Pinkerton
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete
Nash Semeniuk
Teen Honour in the Arts Award
Ben Anderson
Honour in the Arts Award
Stephen Jefferys
Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award
Okanagan Forest Task Force
Corporate Community of the Year Award
MNP
Champion for the Environment Award
Farming Karma Fruit Company
Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year
Milt Stevenson
Young Citizen of the Year Award
Tor Broughton
The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000, while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.
Special thanks to the sponsors of this year's event for their generous support: Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, Central Okanagan Foundation, FortisBC, The University of British Columbia Okanagan, KCR Community Resources, The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, Crowe MacKay LLP, Mark of Distinction, Arts Council of the Central Okanagan, Castanet, PacificSport, Kelowna’s Move 101.5 FM, 99.9 Virgin Radio Kelowna, AM 1150, Sandhill Wines, Capital News and Okanagan Central Schools Athletic Association.
Nominations for the 50th annual Civic & Community Awards will begin in the winter of 2024.
To learn more about the Civic & Community Awards and the recipients, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.