The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the homicide death of Noah Hommel-Zakall from 2020.

On June 13, 2020, shortly before 11:30 pm, Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 6000-block of Sandpoint Drive. Upon arrival officers located the body of 21-year-old Noah Hommel-Zakall, in his basement suite residence on Sandpoint Drive. His death was quickly deemed a homicide and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The RCMP is still looking for potential witnesses who may have information to assist investigators, including anyone who had contact or dealings with Noah in and around June 13, 2020. The RCMP are also looking to identify a dark coloured, newer full-size pickup, with cab lights on the roof, that was seen in and around Sandpoint Drive leading up to the time of Noah’s death.

“With the passage of time, it is hoped that someone who may not have been willing or able to talk to police four years ago, may now be in a better position to offer information,” says Southeast District Major Crime Unit S/Sgt. Jason Smart.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.