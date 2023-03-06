With the closure of the nomination period taking place at 4 p.m. on February 28, the following are the declared candidates for the by-election to elect one councillor.
Candidates are:
· Aaron Baisarowicz
· Bradley Bartsch
· Juliana Buitenhuis
· Jason Reynen
· Ankit Sachdeva
· Nick Stulberg
· Riley Thompson
Advance voting for the 2025 Local Government By-Election will be held between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the following dates at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre:
· Wednesday, March 26
· Thursday, March 27
General voting day is Saturday, April 5 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
For more information, visit penticton.ca/elections