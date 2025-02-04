Throughout February, BC Highway Patrol is on a campaign asking you to use the 70/40 rule to Slow Down and Move Over when you see flashing lights on the road.

Section 47.02 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulations requires all drivers to reduce their speed and move into the furthest lane of traffic away from stopped vehicles (if possible) with flashing red, blue, or yellow lights. This applies for:

Police, fire and ambulance;

Construction vehicles;

Tow trucks;

Utility and maintenance vehicles.

Some drivers get frustrated when traffic slows for flashing lights, but it’s a law that helps protect first responders and roadside workers, says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. An easy way to remember to Slow Down Move Over is the 70/40 rule:

When the normal speed limit is 80 km/h or higher, drivers must slow down to 70 km/h or less;

When the normal speed limit is below 80 km/h, drivers must slow down to 40 km/h or less.

We would much rather you slow down than face a $173 violation ticket. says Corporal McLaughlin. The aftermath of collisions, or a job that require workers to be in close proximity to highway traffic, is dangerous enough already.