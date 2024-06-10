The RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying any witnesses to an assault against a 93-year-old woman as she disembarked from a local transit bus.

On June 5, 2024, just after 11: 00 am, RCMP responded to an incident in the vicinity of Calgary Ave and Main Street, concerning the assault of a 93-year-old woman. Reportedly, she was forcefully pushed into the path of a moving bus as it commenced its departure from the bus stop by a female who was passing by with a cart full of belongings draped by white blanket.

Witnesses to the event stepped in to help the elderly victim, however were unable to detain the suspect female prior to police arriving on scene. This is a very concerning incident that could have led to fatal results given the elderly woman’s age and physical capabilities, states Cst. Kelly Brett. We are thankful that the bus driver was cognisant that something had occurred and was able to stop the bus prior to anything serious happening.

The 93-year-old sustained minor injuries and is now resting comfortably at home.

The Penticton RCMP are thankful for witnesses who came to the aid of the elderly female, however would like to speak to them or anyone else that may have witnessed the incident to obtain further information.

If you or anyone you may know was witness to this event or has dash cam video, please contact the Penticton RCMP and speak to Cst. Gary Sande at 250-492-4300.