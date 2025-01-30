Tree removal will begin next week to prepare for a designated area for dogs to play and exercise in City Park this spring. The City of Kelowna will begin preliminary works February 3 to prepare for the construction, which is scheduled to start in March. The enclosed dog run will be located at the corner of Abbott St. and Harvey Ave.

"Creating a dedicated space for our dogs to safely play and exercise is a wonderful addition to City Park," said Geert Bos, Infrastructure Operations Department Manager. "Our community values spaces where all residents, including our canine companions, can enjoy the outdoors, and this dog run is a testament to our commitment to enhancing public amenities. We look forward to seeing both pets and their owners making the most of this new facility once it’s open."The installation of the dog run is a positive use for otherwise empty space within the park. Distinct areas within the park defined to support separate uses were among one of the key features identified by the public through engagement on City Park back in 2013. This project enhances public amenities and promotes community well-being.

The dog run in City Park will include an agility ramp, bridge, agility poles, balance beam, stepping logs and an agility tunnel.

Seven trees are being removed for the dog run, while two trees are being removed to support the next phase of the City Park pathway and plaza improvements . Three of the nine trees being removed are invasive species, while the other trees were previously identified as hazardous by City arborists. New trees will be planted with the respective projects and cut trees will be repurposed for landscape materials in the dog run.

Park goers are asked to respect safety personnel and signage depicting any closures onsite. The City and onsite crews appreciate your patience and apologize in advance for any inconvenience. Work on the dog run is expected to be completed in May of this year.