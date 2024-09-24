Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25, the south end of the ArtWalk will be closed for resurfacing and accessibility improvements. Completed over two construction phases, the area between the Library Parkade and Smith Avenue will be entirely resurfaced with concrete and the ramp will be modified to meet accessibility standards. Work is expected to take approximately 2 weeks to complete.

Pedestrian detour routes will be required and will be clearly marked. Pedestrians are asked to respect safety personnel and signage depicting closures onsite. The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

To learn about other projects occurring in the city, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

Artwalk improvement phase 2 above