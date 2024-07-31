Starting Friday, Aug. 2 until the end of September, the Okanagan Heritage Museum will undergo significant construction to improve the accessibility ramp at the front entrance.

The City of Kelowna is committed to enhancing cultural vitality and community spaces to provide accessible, diverse and inclusive experiences.

During construction, the Museum, located at 470 Queensway, will remain open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, there will be no accessibility access to the Museum and a large portion of the parking lot will be blocked off to facilitate the construction. Temporary access will be available via wood stairs, with signage directing visitors to this entrance.

The focus of the upgrades will be south of the loading bay, including realigning the stairs, decreasing the slope of the ramp with added rest areas, and installing a sidewalk to improve the pathway from Memorial Parkade. The front area will also be beautified with native plants.

The Museum, which opened its doors in 1967, has not seen changes to its entrance since then. Recent years have seen the stairs deteriorating, prompting this much-needed renovation. The Cultural Facility Masterplan highlights the necessity for these improvements, emphasizing the current ramp's steepness and the distance from accessible parking.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during this work and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

To learn more about this project and others, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.