When Pelmewash Parkway multi-use trail was developed along the discontinued Hwy 97 corridor on the west side of Wood Lake, the Rotary Club of Lake Country was out there at the ribbon-cutting event to publicize their fund-raising campaign for an accessible fishing dock and kayak launch on the site – that was back in June 2019.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024 the parking area at the lake access park on the south end of Pelmewash Parkway was closed to enable the crew to bring in all the components and a crane to install a new accessible fishing dock and kayak launch. This project was made possible as a result of funding collaboration from various organizations.

“Our organization is committed to removing barriers to fishing for everyone in British Columbia. We’ve witnessed how valuable docks are to improving angler access and participation and thank all the partners for making this project a reality,” said Andrew Wilson, President, Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

Of the $83,000 project, $30,000 was contributed by Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC through the Province of British Columbia Destination Development Fund; $18,000 was contributed by the Rotary Club of Lake Country; and $18,000 was contributed by the Oceola Fish and Game Club (OFGC). Additionally, Sonja Gaudet, accessibility specialist with Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, provided valuable accessibility design input.

“Once again, the Lake Country community has come together to help raise funds over the last few years for this very worthwhile project. We appreciate all those community members who contributed and volunteered, they have made building this facility a reality,” said Mayor Blair Ireland. “This is what makes Lake Country such a great place to live” he added, “people care.”

“This will give local moms and dads a place to bring their kids to fish and enjoy the outdoors,” said BCWF Region 8 President, and past-president of OFGC, Nick Kozub. “

“This dock and launch will allow people of all ages and abilities the chance to get on the water safely and enjoy the experience – either fishing, kayaking or just enjoying the view. It will also extend the potential use in the shoulder seasons when the water is colder and harder to access,” said Shaun Lesowski, Rotary Club member and District of Lake Country Parks & Facilities Manager.