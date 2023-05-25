The Board of Education of School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) is pleased to announce the following administrative changes beginning September 2025:

• Ms. Crista Jones, Acting Vice Principal Summerland Middle School, will move to Vice Principal - Skaha Lake Elementary. Ms. Jones will join Principal Mr. Todd Lindsay at Skaha Lake Elementary School as an administrative team.

• Ms. Rochelle Rooker, Vice Principal at KVR Middle School will remain at KVR, joining Principal Ms. Jennifer Wingham at KVR Elementary School as an administrative team.

• Mr. Scott Edwards, Principal at Giant’s Head Elementary, and Ms. Kelsey Allison, Vice Principal at Giant’s Head Elementary, will both move to Summerland Elementary School as the Principal and Vice Principal administrative team. This transition replaces Mr. Steve Devito, who has announced his retirement for the end of this school year

These appointments support year 2 of the Board’s Long-Range Facilities Plan as the district transitions to an elementary-secondary model in 2025-26. Additional details on this plan are available at here.

Additionally, the board is pleased to announce the following administrative appointments also beginning September 2025:

• Ms. Jessa Arcuri, Vice Principal at Wiltse Elementary School will move to Principal, Kaleden Elementary School. This appointment replaces Mr. Ron Manning, who will retire from the position at the end of this school year.

• Ms. Shawna Crichton, teacher at Queen’s Park Elementary School will move to Vice-Principal, Wiltse Elementary School.

• Mr. Scott Harkness, Vice Principal at KVR Middle School, will move to Vice Principal - Penticton Secondary School. This appointment replaces Mr. David Nackoney, who has announced his retirement for the end of this school year.

The district thanks Mr. Steve Devito, Mr. David Nackoney and Mr. Ron Manning for their service and would like to wish them all the best in their future endeavors.