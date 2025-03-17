Alexander-Carew, a second-year golfer from Oakville, Ont., continued her remarkable season with the Heat as she shot six-over par 146 over the two-round NCAA Division II event. That was good for a one-stroke victory over Abbigail Brodersen from Wayne State, leaving her with three wins and two second place finishes in six tournaments so far this season.



It also marks the second consecutive tournament that a member of the Heat has claimed the individual title after Emily Cornwall took home the championship at the RMC Intercollegiate at Lake Las Vegas 10 days earlier.



Alexander-Carew opened the tournament on Friday with two birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey for a two-over par 72 to hold a share of the 18-hole lead. She followed that up with a round of four-over par 74 to beat out Brodersen and win the fourth tournament of her career at UBCO.



Fresh off her victory, Cornwall, a Calgary native, had another strong tournament for the Heat, finishing in a tie for fourth-place at 12-over par 152. Cornwall vaulted up the leaderboard on the second day thanks to a tournament-best round of even-par 70 that featured four birdies and four bogeys.



Teammates Bess Chan and Lauren Nedo also finished inside the Top 20 in the 45-player field finishing at 22-over par 162 and 26-over par 166 respectively.



Thanks to the team's efforts, the Heat grabbed their fourth second-place team finish of the season as they combined to shoot 66-over par 626. Wayne State won the tournament at 44-over par 604 while Westminster claimed third at 67-over par 627.



The Heat will compete in one final event, the BC Match Play Championship, on March 31 and April 1 prior to competing at the Canadian University/College Championship in June. The national championship will be hosted at Rivershore Golf Links in Kamloops from June 3 to 6.



TEAM STANDINGS

1. Wayne State - 604 (+44)

2. UBC Okanagan - 626 (+66)

3. Westminster - 627 (+67)

4. Winona State - 639 (+79)

5. Noth Idaho - 715 (+155)

6. Bluefield State - 721 (+161)

7. Eastern Wyoming - 729 (+169)



HEAT INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Julia Alexander-Carew - 146 (+6)

T4. Emily Cornwall - 152 (+12)

16. Bess Chan - 162 (+22)

T20. Lauren Nedo - 166 (+26)

39. Eva Hogue - 187 (+47)