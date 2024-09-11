The Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting an upcoming All Candidates Forum, set to take place on Wednesday, October 2, at Emmanuel Church. This event will provide a unique opportunity for local residents and businesses to hear directly from the candidates running in the upcoming Fall provincial election.

The All Candidates Forum will bring together the candidates to discuss their platforms, answer questions, and address the key issues facing our community. This is an essential event for voters to gather the information needed to make an informed decision at the polls.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM)

Location: Emmanuel Church, 2600 Hebert Rd, West Kelowna, BC

"This forum is a critical platform for community engagement," said Bryan Fitzpatrick, President of the Greater Westside Board of Trade. "We encourage all residents and business owners to attend and gain a deeper understanding of the candidates' positions on the issues that matter most to our region."

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is limited.