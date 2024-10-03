An update from the RCMP on our earlier story.

On Friday, September 27, 2024 at approximately 8:30 pm there was a violent assault of a female youth at Gyro beach on Lakeshore Drive in Kelowna.

As of October 3, 2024, all five aggressors have been arrested and released on strict conditions. The Kelowna RCMP will be monitoring the youth to ensure they are complying with these conditions and attending any future court dates.

This incident was captured on video and continues to circulate despite police asking for the video to be removed. “The victim along with police are asking anyone who has video of the incident to please stop circulating and playing the video,” said Sgt. Laura Pollock Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP. “We are asking everyone to abide by the victim’s wishes as the recirculation of the video is traumatic to all involved,” said Sgt. Pollock.

As this investigation involves a youth victim and aggressors no further updates will be provided by the Kelowna RCMP.