With the ongoing postal strike, The City of Penticon asks customers continue to use alternative methods of payment to mailing and to expect significant disruption in regular mail deliveries, such as your monthly utility bills.

The public can access their utility billing information using the City’s online platform MyCity. For information on how to access and pay your utility bill, including creating an account at MyCity or paying online at My Payments, visit https://www.penticton.ca/utilities.

Should you need to speak to someone directly, please note that due to the increase in phone calls to City Hall, your call may be forwarded to voicemail. When leaving a voicemail, please clearly state your name and inquiry and preferred contact to ensure that we are able to return your call. Our response time may be delayed for phone calls and emails as a result of the high volume of inquires; however, please be assured that your inquiry will be addressed as soon as possible. We are requesting that customers only contact City Hall once to reduce the number of duplicate inquiries that can result in further delays. We appreciate your understanding during this time.

The customer service team is available to assist you by email at utilities@penticton.ca, by calling 250-490-2489, or in-person at City Hall Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inquiries for other payments and billings, such as dog licences and business licences, can be made through reception at 250-490-2400 or in-person at City Hall.