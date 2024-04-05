A BC AMBER Alert has been activated in the search for 3-month-old Tyler Durocher
On Thursday April 4th the Langley RCMP received a report of a parental abduction involving a 3-month-old child. A 35-year-old women attended an address in the area of 72nd Avenue and 208th Street earlier this afternoon, She later fled on foot with the child without permission. Based on the information available, criteria for an Amber Alert and the imminent concerns for the well-being of a three-month-old child, an Amber Alert has been activated
Tyler Durocher is described as:
Age: 3 months old
Hair: Brown
Race: Caucasian
Descriptors: He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve onesie with blue camo pants
Police are also looking for Brianne Ford:
Age: 35
Hair: Brown with shaved sides and pink highlights
Eyes: Brown
Race: Caucasian
Height: 5”2 (160 cm)
Weight: 154 pounds (70 kgs)
Descriptors: She was last seen wearing all black clothing.
Police are searching the area around the location and additional resources have been called in. Police believe they are likely on foot.
Anyone who may have seen Tyler or Brianne Ford is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Further updates will be provided when new information is available.