A BC AMBER Alert has been activated in the search for 3-month-old Tyler Durocher

On Thursday April 4th the Langley RCMP received a report of a parental abduction involving a 3-month-old child. A 35-year-old women attended an address in the area of 72nd Avenue and 208th Street earlier this afternoon, She later fled on foot with the child without permission. Based on the information available, criteria for an Amber Alert and the imminent concerns for the well-being of a three-month-old child, an Amber Alert has been activated

Tyler Durocher is described as:

Age: 3 months old

Hair: Brown

Race: Caucasian

Descriptors: He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve onesie with blue camo pants

Police are also looking for Brianne Ford:

Age: 35

Hair: Brown with shaved sides and pink highlights

Eyes: Brown

Race: Caucasian

Height: 5”2 (160 cm)

Weight: 154 pounds (70 kgs)

Descriptors: She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Police are searching the area around the location and additional resources have been called in. Police believe they are likely on foot.

Anyone who may have seen Tyler or Brianne Ford is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Further updates will be provided when new information is available.