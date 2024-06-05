Anna Warwick Sears, long-time Executive Director of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, has announced her intention to seek the B.C. NDP nomination in the electoral district of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

“I’m eager to take on this new challenge,” said Anna. “We need a strong, clear voice for this riding in Victoria. I was motivated to run by the horrific fires and smoke last year. We need to take serious action to protect our homes and water supplies from extreme weather and climate change. I’m also really motivated by the shortage of affordable housing, the need to improve our infrastructure, and the challenges with our healthcare system. These issues are all related. Time is short, and I appreciate the real action being taken by David Eby’s NDP.”

“If I am selected as candidate,” she continued, “I will be a voice for all B.C. Interior issues, which are not always well understood on the coast. I have spent my career listening to community needs, and advocating for community solutions. I intend to take this approach with me to Victoria.”

Anna will continue in her role at the OBWB through the provincial election, scheduled for October 19 this year.

BIO: Anna Warwick Sears has been with the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) since 2006, and has been the OBWB Executive Director since 2007. The OBWB is a partnership of Okanagan local governments from Armstrong to Osoyoos, and focuses on water sustainability, water quality, water supply, and reducing climate change impacts to Okanagan communities. Anna holds a PhD in Population Biology from the University of California - Davis, and is a member of the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control, under the International Joint Commission, which oversees US/Canada water issues.

QUOTES

“As Chair of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, I have been consistently impressed with Anna’s thoughtful approach and leadership. We need strong, experienced people like her in Victoria.”

Blair Ireland, Chair of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, and Mayor of Lake Country.

“In the 15 years that I have known Anna professionally, she has demonstrated true competence, along with good humour, in leading OBWB to provide systematic water management guidance to the Okanagan Basin and our provincial government. Her abilities and energy are recognized regionally, nationally and internationally across all party lines. She would be an excellent asset to our legislature.”



Victor Cumming, Regional Economist and Mayor of Vernon

“Over the past 18 years, I have had the pleasure of working with Anna on numerous complex regional water issues. She has excellent communications and leadership skills and with her high public service ethic, Anna would make an excellent MLA for our region.”

Bob Hrasko, Chair of the Water Supply Association of B.C.

