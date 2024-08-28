The City of Penticton, in partnership with the YMCA of the Southern Interior BC, is expanding the site of the former Bugaboo University and when complete it will add 12 spaces for children under 3 years old, 44 spaces for children 3 years old to kindergarten age and 24 spaces for school aged children. The Power Street Child Care project is being supported with a $3.9 million grant from the province.

“We recognize the importance of quality care for parents, children and the overall health of the community,” says Jamie Lloyd-Smith, the City’s social development specialist. “This is an exciting partnership that will help meet the demand.”

Excavators are now on site and the playground behind the community centre is now closed to allow construction to begin.

“We applaud our partners, the City of Penticton, for their vision and support to non-profit sector organizations like the YMCA as we work together to support our community,” says Frine Guenter, senior manager of child care. “ Together, we have increased the number of high-quality, safe, affordable non-profit child care spaces, which is not only good for children and families, but also for the local economy.” The facility is expected to be open in late 2025. For more information on when registration is available, visit the YMCA website at https://www.ymcasibc.ca/powerstreet.

The City’s Child Care Action plan, which is part of the Social Development portfolio, aims for a total of 722 spaces by 2030 and the City is on track to have met 60 per cent of the targeted spaces by 2024, which includes the introduction of after-school care by School District 67.