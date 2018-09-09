The public is now able to apply to serve on the City’s new Public Safety Advisory Committee.

Council approved the formation of the 10-member committee at the January 14th meeting. The committee will provide input and make recommendations on such topics as residential safety; business safety; public nuisance matters; graffiti and vandalism; traffic safety; and enhancing public safety and community well-being.

As well, the committee will also advise on the creation and implementation of the Community Safety and Well-being Plan.

“We know our community is full of talented individuals who have much to contribute, particularly when it comes to ensuring we’re a safe and resilient community,” says Julie Czeck, the City’s director of public safety and partnerships.

“This is a valuable opportunity to make a meaningful impact by contributing to essential work and ensuring that all perspectives are represented as we strive to build a stronger, more inclusive community. We invite individuals from racialized communities, the business and social sector, seniors, youth, First Nations, the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, those with lived experience, and residents with an interest in enhancing community safety for all.”

Information and how to apply can be found on the City of Penticton website at https://www.penticton.ca/committees. The application deadline is January 31, 2025. Council will then appoint the 10 members of the committee.