The 2025 by-election for one City Councillor will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Here are all the details you’ll need in order to cast your ballot.

Advance voting opportunities

Two advance voting opportunities will be held.

· Wednesday, March 26, 2025

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

273 Power Street

· Thursday, March 27, 2025

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

273 Power Street

General By-Election voting day

· Saturday, April 5, 2025

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

273 Power Street

If you would a mail ballot, requests can be made at penticton.ca/elections, or by calling 250-490-2473. Please visit the website for more details.

Learn about the candidates

Candidate contact information is available at penticton.ca/elections