April 1 marks the official kick-off to Community Clean-up Month, and it’s easy for residents to join in.

Every April, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) supports residents with gloves and bags for neighborhood clean-ups. The RDCO also arranges trash collection after the event.

“Community clean-ups are a simple way to give back and make a big difference in your neighborhood,” says Cynthia Coates, Supervisor of Solid Waste Services. “Pick a project, choose an area to beautify, gather your group and enjoy some fresh air while making a positive impact.”

One group participating in Community Clean Up this year, while also celebrating Earth Day, is from McKinley Landing in Kelowna.

“We’re neighbors and families from McKinley Landing who want to keep our community clean,” says event organizer Corie Chambers. “The spring clean -up is easy to register for and participate in, and we love that the garbage is picked up the next day. Last year, we cleaned several roads from Paly to McKinley Road and plan to do the same this year.”

Chambers adds, “If we can do this, a few friends and neighbors coming together for a few hours on one day, anyone can! We encourage everyone to consider organizing their own neighborhood clean-up.”

Some of the other groups and organizations that have already signed up for Community Clean-Up this year include: the North Westside Residents Association, the Rutland Neighborhood Association and a number of private individuals.

The RDCO has promoted the Community Clean Up campaign for over 20 years, with thousands of groups, clubs and individuals having participated in beautifying their surroundings over the years.

To register your group or arrange for supplies, visit rdco.com/communitycleanup, email recycle@rdco.com or call 250-469-6250.