April 1 marks the official kick-off to Community Clean-up Month, and you can get involved.

Each April, the Regional District of Central Okanagan supports residents interested in doing light spring cleaning in their neighbourhood by providing gloves and bags. The RDCO will also arrange to have the trash picked up during a clean-up event.

“Community clean-ups are an easy way to get involved and beautify your community,” says Cynthia Coates, Supervisor of Solid Waste Services. “Pick a project, gather your people and head outdoors for a few hours to make a big difference in your neighbourhood.”

One of the many groups planning a community clean-up this year to help celebrate Earth Day are the students at George Elliot Secondary School and H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country.

“This year, the students hope to inspire as many people as possible in their community to take part in their Community Clean Up Challenge. They are issuing a challenge to students elsewhere in the region to get out there and plan their own clean-ups,” says GESS teacher Tim Frechette. “Our students are incredibly passionate about giving back to the community and promoting environmental stewardship. They came up with this fun idea as a great way to bring people of all ages and interests together to show their community pride and spirit.”

The RDCO Parks department is also leading a clean-up event on April 13 at three different regional parks and everyone is welcome to join. For more information visit rdco.com/parksprograms.

To register your group event or arrange for supplies for your clean-up, visit rdco.com/communitycleanup, email recycle@rdco.com or call 250-469-6250.