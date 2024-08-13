One person was arrested after police responded to a break and enter at a business in downtown Vernon early this morning.

Around 1 a.m., on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024, police received a report of an alarm at a business in the 3000-block of 31st Street in Vernon. Frontline officers attended and found the business had been broken into and a number of items stolen from inside. Investigators obtained a description of the suspect using video surveillance from inside the business and a short time later, located and arrested an individual in the area matching that description.

The 22-year old Vernon man remains in custody on a warrant for an unrelated matter and is expected to appear in court later today.