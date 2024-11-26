On Monday, November 25th, 2024, at approximately 2 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a glass break alarm at a business in the 9900-block of Kalamalka Road in Coldstream. Frontline officers responded and found the front door to the business smashed and a quantity of merchandise missing from inside. A description of the suspect and suspect vehicle was obtained using video from the business. At approximately 3:45 a.m., a frontline officer found the suspect vehicle parked at another location in Coldstream. Police also discovered evidence they believed to be linked to the earlier break-in. As a result, one person was arrested and remains in custody at this time pending further investigation.