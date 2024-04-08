On September 5, 2021, frontline officers from the Penticton RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) with a report of an unresponsive person down, at a field located in the 100-block of Eckhart Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found BCEHS attending to a young man, later identified as 22-year-old, Taig Savage, of Penticton, suffering from critical injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“The investigation has resulted in four suspects in this matter being arrested,” says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP Spokesperson. “Police are not releasing the identities of the suspects, three of whom were youths at the time of the murder. Each of the accused either remain in custody, or are scheduled to appear in court at a future date.”

As the matter is now before the courts, no further details may be shared.

“Penticton RCMP thanks the community for their patience, while investigators thoroughly completed all aspects to bring this matter before the courts,” says Cpl. Grandy.