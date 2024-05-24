The Artist in Residence program, Community Art grant and Cultural District Banners program all welcome local and emerging artists interested in showcasing their works in our public spaces to apply in the coming weeks.

"We're absolutely thrilled to see what unique and creative projects will come out of these opportunities,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager. “We believe that through these grants, we can foster community building among artists and create a sense of place in Kelowna. We're excited to support artists from all backgrounds in bringing their visions to life."



The three programs currently taking applications include:

Artist in Residence

One artist or artist collective will be chosen for a 10-week residency to create an immersive art project that addresses the environment or climate change and brings the community together. Interested applicants can submit an application until July 15.

Community Art Grant

Local artists and organizations wanting to add vibrancy to public spaces through public art projects are encouraged to apply for a Community Art Grant until September 13. Projects can be in any medium, should animate a public space and encourage engagement from the public.

Cultural District Banners

The City is seeking local artists who would like to have their original, winter-themed artworks showcased on street banners in Kelowna’s Cultural District beginning in winter 2024. Banners will be displayed each winter for up to ten years! Applications are open until June 28 and can be submitted via email at culture@kelowna.ca.

Interested in one or more of these art opportunities but want to learn more before submitting an application? Attend a virtual information session on June 11 or June 13 to have your questions answered and receive insights to help with your application.

To learn more about each program, including past recipients’ works, visit kelowna.ca/culture.