BC United is proud to announce Ashley Ramsay as the candidate for Kelowna-Mission in the upcoming provincial election. A tech-entrepreneur, small business owner, community advocate, and dedicated Kelowna resident, Ramsay brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to her community.

Ramsay is a well-known figure in Kelowna’s vibrant tech industry, having founded the award-winning animation studio, Yeti Farm Creative. Her business ventures have created hundreds of jobs and generated significant economic returns for the Okanagan region. She is also actively involved in numerous provincial and local organizations, advocating for economic diversification, technological innovation, and educational development.

“Ashley Ramsay is a dynamic leader whose entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to Kelowna’s vibrant tech industry and dedication to community development make her the ideal candidate for Kelowna-Mission,” said Kevin Falcon, Leader of BC United. “Her extensive experience in job creation and economic growth aligns perfectly with our party’s vision for a prosperous and innovative British Columbia, and I know she will be the champion Kelowna-Mission deserves.”

“I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to represent BC United and the people of Kelowna-Mission,” said Ashley Ramsay, BC United candidate for Kelowna-Mission. “I’m excited to bring experience in the tech industry and create jobs for people right here in Kelowna to the Legislature, with a focus on creating opportunities for all residents, supporting local businesses, and fostering innovation. I am committed to listening to the community and working tirelessly to address our most pressing needs.”

“Ashley Ramsay has been a cornerstone of our community, driving economic growth and advocating for key issues,” said Renee Merrifield, retiring BC United MLA for Kelowna-Mission. “I am confident that she will be a strong and effective representative for Kelowna-Mission, continuing to build on the progress we have made, and I am excited to support Ashley in her candidacy.”

With her background in the tech industry, advocacy for women in technology and entrepreneurship, and extensive community involvement, Ramsay is poised to make a significant impact as the BC United candidate for Kelowna-Mission. As BC United prepares for the upcoming election, the party continues to attract high-calibre candidates like Ramsay, united by a commitment to building a better future for the next generation.