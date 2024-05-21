Police responded to a disturbance at the front entrance of a business on 58th Avenue when a man was seen forcing people into a taxi at knife point.

Police responded to a disturbance at the front entrance of a business on 58th Avenue when a man was seen forcing people into a taxi at knife point. On the 16th of May 2024 at approximately 8:10 pm, police arrived on scene to learn the manager of a company contracted to complete work inside the business had just terminated an employee. When the employee received the information, the man became upset and physically assaulted the manager.

At this point, the employee produced a knife that he stole from a display case inside the business said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The employee chased after the manager and was threatening to harm him with the knife.

Fortunately, the manager was able to escape and the suspect attempted to flee in a taxi cab that happened to be waiting curbside. When the taxi driver refused the suspect service and ordered him out of the cab, the suspect ran back into the business and exited through a rear door where he was seen fleeing into the bushes. After a brief foot chase through a creek and over a fence, the suspect was taken into custody by police without further incident. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

A 37-year old Vernon man is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.