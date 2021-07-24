The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is providing public notice to the electors within the proposed Lakeshore Waterworks and Vintage Views Wastewater Utilities service areas that assent voting will be held on the following questions:

Lakeshore Waterworks System

“Are you in favour of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen adopting Lakeshore Waterworks System Service Establishment Bylaw No. 3071, 2024, to operate, maintain, and upgrade the Lakeshore Waterworks System, and Lakeshore Waterworks System Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 3072, 2024, to authorize the borrowing of up to $13,530,000.00 (thirteen million, five hundred and thirty thousand dollars) for capital upgrades of the Lakeshore Waterworks System?”

Vintage Views Wastewater System

“Are you in favour of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen adopting Vintage Views Wastewater System Service Establishment Bylaw No. 3068, 2024, to operate, maintain, and upgrade the Vintage Views Wastewater System, and Vintage Views Wastewater System Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 3069, 2024, to authorize the borrowing of up to $6,962,000.00 (six million, nine hundred and sixty-two thousand dollars) for capital upgrades of the Vintage Views Wastewater System?”

Advance voting will take place Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the RDOS main office,

101 Martin Street, Penticton. General voting will take place Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, 1141 Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls.

Elector registration information

There is no need to pre-register to vote, as the registration of qualified electors will occur at the time of voting. You will be required to make a declaration that you meet certain requirements. To see if you meet the requirements to be a qualified elector, please visit rdosregionalconnections.ca.

Resident electors must produce two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature). Picture identification is not necessary. The identification must prove both residency and identity.

Non-resident property electors must produce two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature) to prove identity, provide proof that they are entitled to register in relation to the property by completing a Non-Resident Property Elector Registration form, and, if there is more than one owner, provide written consent from a majority of the property owners to one owner voting.

Mail ballot voting

Mail-in ballot packages can be requested by filling out the application for a Mail-In Ballot Package form available at rdosregionalconnections.ca or in person at the RDOS main office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton.

You can also contact RDOS Legislative Services at elections@rdos.bc.ca or by calling 250-492-0237 (toll-free 1-877-610-3737).

As the two voting opportunities are separate processes, forms must be completed for each mail ballot application.

For further information, please visit the Lakeshore Waterworks System Assent Voting and the Vintage Views Wastewater System Assent Voting project page on the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website or contact RDOS Communications.